Advertise With Us
Hire One

3 woman accused of gambling plead not guilty

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Three women arrested on gambling charges pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.

Grace Marie Willis and Lisa Carpenter pleaded not guilty to promoting gambling, possession of gambling devices and possession of gambling records. Felicia Suzanne Derby, identified as Felicia Pierce in her jail booking, pleaded not guilty to promoting gambling.

The charges stem from a raid last month on a Florida Street business called the Rear Pocket.

A non-jury trial on the misdemeanor charges has been set for august 22.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School of hammerhead sharks appear on Robinson Island
Sharks, sharks, and more sharks! Boaters on Robinson Island circled by hammerheads
2023 legislation session is in the books
Average Alabama resident will get hundreds of dollars – but much of it is fleeting
Lou Benvenuto with Johnny Carson in 1983 on his last night as cameraman for the show.
Man who worked as cameraman for Johnny Carson turns 106
Chief Paul Prine says MPD was able to arrest several people who were stealing catalytic...
Mobile police arrest business owner accused of taking in stolen catalytic converters
Foggy conditions lead to Mobile police officer striking a pedestrian on I-10
Foggy conditions lead to Mobile police officer striking a pedestrian on I-10

Latest News

During a traffic stop on Interstate 40, Arkansas State Police recovered approximately 50,000...
Glitch invalidates Mobile lawmaker’s bill cracking down on fentanyl
ECSO: Woman poured lighter fluid onto victim during argument, lit her on fire
ECSO: Woman poured lighter fluid onto victim during argument, lit her on fire
Mobile City Council approves funding for operations and field repairs at Ladd
Mobile City Council approves funding for operations and field repairs at Ladd
Three women accused of gambling plead not guilty
Three women accused of gambling plead not guilty