3 woman accused of gambling plead not guilty

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Three women arrested on gambling charges pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.

Grace Marie Willis and Lisa Carpenter pleaded not guilty to promoting gambling, possession of gambling devices and possession of gambling records. Felicia Suzanne Derby, identified as Felicia Pierce in her jail booking, pleaded not guilty to promoting gambling.

The charges stem from a raid last month on a Florida Street business called the Rear Pocket.

A non-jury trial on the misdemeanor charges has been set for august 22.

