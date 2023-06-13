Advertise With Us
ADPH: Syphilis cases rising in Alabama

The Alabama Department of Public Health says syphilis cases are on the rise in Alabama.
By Julia Avant
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The sexually transmitted disease syphilis is on the rise, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

The Health Department says there have been over 3,000 cases in Alabama so far this year. That’s why state health leaders are pushing for people to get tested to help stop the spread.

So far, 400 of the 3,000 cases were found in Montgomery.

“In the state of Alabama, that’s about a 40% rise from our previous year, and I think the most important aspect of that is that we’ve seen probably about 46 of our counties statewide have an increase,” said Dr. Karen Landers with ADPH.

To help get people tested for syphilis, the state department is setting up a STD clinic to specifically diagnose and treat the illness. Landers said that clinic will be ready in about a month. It will be located at the Montgomery County Health Department at 3060 Mobile Highway.

ADPH has also recently partnered with partnered with BINX Health so Alabamians can order a kit to test themselves for STDs, such as syphilis, from their homes.

“It’s very important to be aware, to take measures, to protect yourself against STDs, and also to get tested if there’s any concern or suspicion,” said Landers,

Landers is especially urging all pregnant women to get tested.

“We really want women to be tested. We recommend for all patients, all pregnant women in the state of Alabama, to be tested in the first trimester, early in the third trimester, and at the time of deliveries,” said Landers.

Click here for more information about the STD clinic and BINX Health.

Editor’s note: This story previously stated that one could get syphilis from swimming pools and sharing clothes. This information is not correct and has been removed.

