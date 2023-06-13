Advertise With Us
Auburn Univ. campus security investigating suspicious area activity

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn Univesity Campus Safety warns students and nearby residents about suspicious activity at the Melton Student Center.

The center is in front of Jordan-Hare Stadium, along Heisman Drive.

Authorities are asking that people avoid the area while police investigate.

Keep with News Leader 9, on-air and online, as we learn more about this developing situation.

