Driver fires shots, leads Mobile County sheriff’s deputies on high-speed chase, authorities say

By Brendan Kirby
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man driving a car in Prichard fired shots and then led Mobile County Sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase, authorities said Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s Office said a deputy assigned to the Special Operations Unit was in the area of First Avenue and St. Stephens Road in Prichard. Authorities said he saw a man in a blue Kia Forte firing shots through the windshield.

The department released surveillance video from a nearby gas station. The Kia makes a U-Turn on St. Stephens Road.

Officials said the driver of the car refused to stop, setting off a short pursuit that continued into Mobile’s Trinity Gardens neighborhood. The Sheriff’s Office said someone from that car threw out a gun on Carver Avenue.

A resident of that street said he saw the cars flying by and added that deputies stopped and recovered a gun on his lawn. Deputies confirmed they did find a handgun.

But investigators are still looking for that vehicle and the driver. The Sheriff’s Office asks people with information about the incident to call. 251-574-8633. People also can submit an anonymous tip at mobileso.com/crimetips.

