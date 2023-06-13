Advertise With Us
ECSO: Woman poured lighter fluid onto victim during argument, lit her on fire


Darneque Jones(Escambia County Sheriff's Office)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - A 24-year-old woman in Florida is accused of pouring lighter fluid onto a victim and setting her on fire during an argument, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Darneque Jones was arrested on Monday and charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief, the sheriff’s office said.

The ECSO said it was on Tuesday, June 6, when deputies responded to the 9000 block of Holsberry Road in reference to an armed disturbance.

Deputies found a female victim with significant burns on her arms, neck, and back. The victim was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

According to investigators, Jones had been in an argument with the victim when Jones poured lighter fluid onto the victim and lit her on fire.

