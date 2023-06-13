Advertise With Us
Family Celebration Day at Municipal Park

By Joe Emer
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s all about family! The Family Celebration Day at Municipal Park takes place Saturday, June 17 at 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’s a Father’s Day weekend event. The community is invited to come out to participate in the Real Men Cook Grilling Competition and Father & Son Class Car Show. Other games include 3-Point Contest, Leap of Faith Sack Race, and the Epic Punt, Pass and Kick Challenge. All winning participants receive prizes and are entered to win the grand prize of $1,000. Special Musical Performances by Divine Purpose, Boy Gospel, Devon Massey, The Revivalist, and Kenneth B. Brandon. Family Celebration Day is sponsored by Wings of Life, The Fatherhood Initiative, Revive Church, and PowerHouse Church Mobile. And it is supported by the City of Mobile and Operation Echo Stop.

To sign up for the “Real Men Cook” Grilling Competition, go here: https://www.mobilefamilydays.org/

