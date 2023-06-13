Advertise With Us
Greene & Phillips: Summer Driving Tips

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s almost summertime, and that means more people are out on the roads visiting family and going on vacations. With all the added traffic, that means more of a possibility for car wrecks to happen. David Greene from Greene & Phillips is here to give us some tips on how to make sure our summer vacation road trips are safe.

David, can driving during the summer months really be that much more dangerous?

Absolutely, and there are some interesting statistics about this. Studies show that the Fourth of July is the deadliest day to drive, and August is the deadliest month. So safety is a really big issue when considering your summer driving plans.

Before you leave on a road trip, are there ways you can prepare your car to ensure it is as safe as possible?

Yes, definitely. You’ll want to check all your fluids, tire pressure, and check your brakes. You should also make sure that all your lights and windshield wipers work. Throughout the year, people might put off doing these things, but they could potentially save your life.

We hear about so many wrecks due to distracted driving. What are some ways to diminish distractions in the car?

If you’re out on vacation with your significant other or family, let the passenger control the radio, GPS, make and answer phone calls or text messages. As the driver, your responsibility is to keep your eyes on the road, and even glancing down for a second could be a costly mistake.

Talk a little bit about fatigue and how that plays into safe driving.

It’s really important to know when to stop. Stop every couple hours, walk around, get a cup of coffee, sometimes you might just need to find a safe place to get a few hours of sleep. It’s just so important not to drive when you’re tired. Not only are you putting your own life at risk, but everyone in your car and everyone who’s sharing the road with you.

If you are involved in an accident on vacation, what should you do?

First off, call 911, and make sure that an accident report is done. Secondly, seek medical attention. Then be sure to call an attorney that handles car wrecks. You don’t necessarily need to find a lawyer in the location where the wreck happened. Hiring an attorney that is local to you can really help you through entire process.

David, if anyone has any further questions, how can they reach you?

They can call us at 300-2000, or come by our office at 51 North Florida Street anytime.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

