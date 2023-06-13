Advertise With Us
Hot and humid, with storms moving in late today

By Matt Barrentine
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We will have lots of sun through the morning and temperatures will warm quickly. We will climb into the low 90s this afternoon with heat index values around 100.

Clusters of storms, some strong, will build over central Mississippi and Alabama and then move south into our area late in the afternoon. These storms will track across area, through mid-evening and then dissipate. Expect heavy rain, lots of lightning, and gusty winds with these storms.

The beach and boating conditions look pretty good. Rip current risk is low today and seas are only 1-2 feet. Winds are out of the W around 10 kts early in the day and building to more than 15 kts late in the day, so it will get a bit bouncy if you’re offshore later in the afternoon.

For the rest of the week, it will continue to be summer-like with highs in the low 90s along with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoons.

The tropics are quiet. There is nothing of concern at the moment

Have a great Tuesday!

