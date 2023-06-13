Advertise With Us
Hire One

Hot with potentially strong to severe storms later

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We started off mild this morning, with a mix of sun and clouds. Heading into this afternoon, daytime highs will max out in the upper-80s, and the lower-to-mid 90s. However, high humidity will have us feeling about 5 to 10 degrees warmer, with many areas possibly feeling over 100 degrees! Take it easy if spending time outdoors and stay hydrated. We are tracking the potential to see strong to severe storms later on this afternoon/evening. The highest chances are for our far-inland counties: Washington, Clarke, Monroe, and Conecuh. The potential threats include gusty straight-line winds, heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and hail. We will keep you updated on FOX10. Any outdoor plans for this afternoon and evening should have a backup plan.

Overnight, we will stay warm and muggy in the upper-60s and the 70s.

Heading into tomorrow, we will rinse and repeat. Daytime highs will be hot in the upper-80s and the lower-to-mid-90s, with more chances for pop-up thunderstorms in the afternoon. Current rain chances are at 50%. Our inland areas could see severe thunderstorms, with a chance for tornadoes. The best timing is 4 PM - 3 AM (Thursday).

Rip current risks are low today, but we are expecting rough conditions to pick back up tomorrow and into the weekend.

Tracking the tropics, everything is quiet with no new development expected during the next 7 days.

Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School of hammerhead sharks appear on Robinson Island
Sharks, sharks, and more sharks! Boaters on Robinson Island circled by hammerheads
2023 legislation session is in the books
Average Alabama resident will get hundreds of dollars – but much of it is fleeting
Lou Benvenuto with Johnny Carson in 1983 on his last night as cameraman for the show.
Man who worked as cameraman for Johnny Carson turns 106
Chief Paul Prine says MPD was able to arrest several people who were stealing catalytic...
Mobile police arrest business owner accused of taking in stolen catalytic converters
Foggy conditions lead to Mobile police officer striking a pedestrian on I-10
Foggy conditions lead to Mobile police officer striking a pedestrian on I-10

Latest News

Midday Weather Update for Tuesday June 13, 2023
Midday Weather Update for Tuesday June 13, 2023
Morning Weather Update for Tuesday June 13, 2023
Hot and humid, with storms moving in late today
Morning Weather Update for Tuesday June 13, 2023
Morning Weather Update for Tuesday June 13, 2023
Next weather for Monday, June 12 from FOX10 News
Severe storm watch in effect