Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Ivey signs bill creating new paths to Alabama teacher certification

The law expands access to high-quality alternative certification pathways for new Alabama teachers in order to address ongoing teacher shortages, Ivey says.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has signed a bill that creates new pathways for people to become a certified teacher.

Under the law, the Alabama Board of Education would create a list of qualified programs that if completed would qualify a person to teach.

Teachers would still need to have a bachelor’s degree, pass a background check and more.

The goal is to help ease the ongoing teacher shortage.

The law goes into effect this fall.

“As Alabama continues to face teacher shortages, particularly in math and science, efforts are being undertaken to fill vacancies in those positions with qualified persons with academic experience outside the teaching profession. One such approach, HB 342, expands access to high-quality alternative certification pathways for new teachers that comply with rigorous standards, while also maintaining the professionalism and quality of the teaching profession,” Ivey said in a statement.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School of hammerhead sharks appear on Robinson Island
Sharks, sharks, and more sharks! Boaters on Robinson Island circled by hammerheads
2023 legislation session is in the books
Average Alabama resident will get hundreds of dollars – but much of it is fleeting
Lou Benvenuto with Johnny Carson in 1983 on his last night as cameraman for the show.
Man who worked as cameraman for Johnny Carson turns 106
Chief Paul Prine says MPD was able to arrest several people who were stealing catalytic...
Mobile police arrest business owner accused of taking in stolen catalytic converters
Foggy conditions lead to Mobile police officer striking a pedestrian on I-10
Foggy conditions lead to Mobile police officer striking a pedestrian on I-10

Latest News

More Alabama residents eligible for money under expanded Accountability Act
Alabama Accountability Act expansion signed into law, increasing tax credits for more families
Supreme Court tosses Alabama congressional map
Rep. Carl predicts Supreme Court redistricting ruling will lead to GOP sweep in Alabama
U.S. Rep. Jerry Carl reacts to Trump indictment
U.S. Rep. Jerry Carl reacts to Trump indictment
2021 file photo shows the Alabama House of Representatives approving new lines for the state’s...
Biden, others react as SCOTUS orders Alabama to redraw congressional districts