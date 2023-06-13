Advertise With Us
Hire One

Japanese steakhouse in Pace releases statement after customers were drugged

SRCSO confirm customers were drugged at Japanese Steak House in Pace
SRCSO confirm customers were drugged at Japanese Steak House in Pace(wala)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PACE, Fla. (WALA) - Nikko’s Steakhouse in Pace, which is accused of sending seven people to the hospital for having drugs in their food, released a statement Tuesday afternoon regarding the situation.

With prayerful hearts, to our patrons, and the community of Pace where we work and call home:

We were extremely disheartened by the events that occurred on Friday. Our goal is to always provide delicious food and an enjoyable environment for everyone who comes through our doors. To think that people were harmed by something on our premises is heartbreaking. We are a family owned business who serves the families of Pace. We can assure you that this was an isolated incident that in no way reflects our service as a whole. From the moment we were informed of the incident, we closed the doors and cooperated fully with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, the Health Department and all inspectors who combed every inch of our restaurant and found us in complete compliance, with no violations. We will continue to cooperate with authorities to find out how this happened, and how to ensure that it will not happen again. We are open for business today. Please, come enjoy a meal, and allow us to regain your trust by showing you that we’re the same Nikko’s you’ve loved for years.

Thank you for your support! We look forward to serving you again.

The owners and staff of Nikko’s

Nikko's Steakhouse

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School of hammerhead sharks appear on Robinson Island
Sharks, sharks, and more sharks! Boaters on Robinson Island circled by hammerheads
2023 legislation session is in the books
Average Alabama resident will get hundreds of dollars – but much of it is fleeting
Lou Benvenuto with Johnny Carson in 1983 on his last night as cameraman for the show.
Man who worked as cameraman for Johnny Carson turns 106
Chief Paul Prine says MPD was able to arrest several people who were stealing catalytic...
Mobile police arrest business owner accused of taking in stolen catalytic converters
Foggy conditions lead to Mobile police officer striking a pedestrian on I-10
Foggy conditions lead to Mobile police officer striking a pedestrian on I-10

Latest News

Police said suspect first strangled victim inside hotel room before abducting him
Man jumps from Loxley bridge to escape alleged assailant / kidnapper
The store will be located on Greeno road in front of Fairhope High School.
Wawa holds groundbreaking ceremony in Fairhope to celebrate its first Alabama location
Bishop State joins Thurgood Marshall College Fund
Bishop State joins Thurgood Marshall College Fund
Wawa groundbreaking in Fairhope
Wawa groundbreaking in Fairhope