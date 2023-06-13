Japanese steakhouse in Pace releases statement after customers were drugged

PACE, Fla. (WALA) - Nikko’s Steakhouse in Pace, which is accused of sending seven people to the hospital for having drugs in their food, released a statement Tuesday afternoon regarding the situation.

With prayerful hearts, to our patrons, and the community of Pace where we work and call home:

We were extremely disheartened by the events that occurred on Friday. Our goal is to always provide delicious food and an enjoyable environment for everyone who comes through our doors. To think that people were harmed by something on our premises is heartbreaking. We are a family owned business who serves the families of Pace. We can assure you that this was an isolated incident that in no way reflects our service as a whole. From the moment we were informed of the incident, we closed the doors and cooperated fully with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, the Health Department and all inspectors who combed every inch of our restaurant and found us in complete compliance, with no violations. We will continue to cooperate with authorities to find out how this happened, and how to ensure that it will not happen again. We are open for business today. Please, come enjoy a meal, and allow us to regain your trust by showing you that we’re the same Nikko’s you’ve loved for years.

Thank you for your support! We look forward to serving you again.

The owners and staff of Nikko’s