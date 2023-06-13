Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Jet-Setting with Jenn: Visit Arkansas

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Summer is here, and now is the time to be thinking about those summer travel plans. But - the price tag could really limit you with your planning. That’s why we’re here with not only an affordable option but also a hidden gem for your travels - Arkansas!

Free, economical, and budget-friendly: no matter how you describe it, having a great vacation without a big price tag is a plus. And finding free things to do is even better! The good news is Arkansas has a wide range of free, or inexpensive, things to do any time of the year, both indoors and outdoors, such as hiking, rock climbing, or white-water rafting. While these discoveries are all free, the experiences you will have are priceless.

You can find more information by visiting https://www.arkansas.com/.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School of hammerhead sharks appear on Robinson Island
Sharks, sharks, and more sharks! Boaters on Robinson Island circled by hammerheads
2023 legislation session is in the books
Average Alabama resident will get hundreds of dollars – but much of it is fleeting
Lou Benvenuto with Johnny Carson in 1983 on his last night as cameraman for the show.
Man who worked as cameraman for Johnny Carson turns 106
Chief Paul Prine says MPD was able to arrest several people who were stealing catalytic...
Mobile police arrest business owner accused of taking in stolen catalytic converters
Foggy conditions lead to Mobile police officer striking a pedestrian on I-10
Foggy conditions lead to Mobile police officer striking a pedestrian on I-10

Latest News

All In Credit Union: Grant and scholarship programs
All In Credit Union: Grant and scholarship programs
Family Celebration Day at Municipal Park
Family Celebration Day at Municipal Park
The Watson Family Foundation presents Juneteenth: A Family Reunion
The Watson Family Foundation presents Juneteenth: A Family Reunion
Greene & Phillips: Summer Driving Tips
Greene & Phillips: Summer Driving Tips