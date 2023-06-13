Advertise With Us
Mobile City Council approves funding for operations and field repairs at Ladd

By Daeshen Smith
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Before Ladd is potentially transferred to the mobile county public school system, the city is working to improve the stadium’s financial situation. Chief of Staff James Barber says the city took over operations last week after finding out how serious things were.

“What had happened is they’ve drawn down that entire $200,000 from the city of Mobile which we traditionally have given them and now they’re in arrears with their utilities and they’re in arrears with their payroll,” said Chief of Staff James Barber.

Barber says the three contracted employees at Ladd are considered city employees for the time being. The city council approved transferring $150,000 for operations and $650,000 for field repairs to help them keep things running.

“What you saw us do last week is take immediate action to make sure we catch up with the payroll, take over the payroll and assume all the utilities so we can keep the lights on, keep everything on so we can make the repairs to the stadium repairs whenever the council approves the contract,” said Barber.

While details are still being worked out, some residents like Tim Hollis are concerned with how the deal is being done.

“You’re still having this intergovernmental agreement but you’re selling the property for $1 so you’re limiting the potential for anyone else that’s a perspective buyer to actually come buy this property,” said Hollis.

He’s also concerned about the future of outside events at the stadium.

“We may be able to still congregate but the ways that we once congregate may have statutes and limitations that we have never met or seen before,” said Hollis.

“I think once the agreement is made, we’ll have a better understanding of what the city’s access is and what the school system’s is,” added Barber.

Some of those events will be up to the Mobile County Public School System once the sale is finalized. We received this statement from the school system:

“This is just getting the conversation started on how we can move forward with Ladd Stadium to create great opportunities for our students and community as a whole. We will be assessing the types of activities that the facility can host, and we will find ways to best fulfill the needs of our community.”

The city council is expected to vote on the sale next week.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

