Recipe: Crab Cakes with “Salt” Pensacola Beach

By Allison Bradley
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INGREDIENTS:

  • 6 oz Crab Meat
  • 0.25 oz Crab Mix
  • 1 oz Bread Crumbs
  • 0.5 Remoulade
  • 2 oz Buerre Blanc
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 large egg, beaten
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon hot sauce
  • 1 pound jumbo lump crabmeat
  • ¼ cup panko breadcrumbs
  • 1/4 cup canola oil

STEPS:

  • In a small bowl, whisk the mayonnaise with the egg, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, and hot sauce until smooth.
  • In a medium bowl, lightly toss the crabmeat with half of the breadcrumbs. Gently fold in the mayonnaise mixture. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.
  • Scoop the crab mixture into eight 1/3-cup mounds; lightly pack into 8 patties, about 1 1/2 inches thick.
  • In a large skillet, heat the oil until shimmering.
  • Add the crab cakes and cook over moderately high heat until deeply golden and heated through, about 3 minutes per side.
  • Transfer the crab cakes to plates and serve with lemon wedges.

ABOUT THE BUSINESS:

  • Salt
  • 12 Via de Luna Drive
  • Pensacola Beach, FL 32561
  • 850-343-6791
  • Breakfast 7 am – 11 am
  • Lunch & Dinner 11 am – 10 pm
  • Bar 11 am – 11 pm
  • www.saltpensacolabeach.com

