Recipe: Crab Cakes with “Salt” Pensacola Beach

INGREDIENTS:

STEPS:

In a small bowl, whisk the mayonnaise with the egg, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, and hot sauce until smooth.

In a medium bowl, lightly toss the crabmeat with half of the breadcrumbs. Gently fold in the mayonnaise mixture. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

Scoop the crab mixture into eight 1/3-cup mounds; lightly pack into 8 patties, about 1 1/2 inches thick.

In a large skillet, heat the oil until shimmering.

Add the crab cakes and cook over moderately high heat until deeply golden and heated through, about 3 minutes per side.