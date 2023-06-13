Recipe: Crab Cakes with “Salt” Pensacola Beach
INGREDIENTS:
- 6 oz Crab Meat
- 0.25 oz Crab Mix
- 1 oz Bread Crumbs
- 0.5 Remoulade
- 2 oz Buerre Blanc
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 1 large egg, beaten
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1/2 teaspoon hot sauce
- 1 pound jumbo lump crabmeat
- ¼ cup panko breadcrumbs
- 1/4 cup canola oil
STEPS:
- In a small bowl, whisk the mayonnaise with the egg, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, and hot sauce until smooth.
- In a medium bowl, lightly toss the crabmeat with half of the breadcrumbs. Gently fold in the mayonnaise mixture. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.
- Scoop the crab mixture into eight 1/3-cup mounds; lightly pack into 8 patties, about 1 1/2 inches thick.
- In a large skillet, heat the oil until shimmering.
- Add the crab cakes and cook over moderately high heat until deeply golden and heated through, about 3 minutes per side.
- Transfer the crab cakes to plates and serve with lemon wedges.
ABOUT THE BUSINESS:
- Salt
- 12 Via de Luna Drive
- Pensacola Beach, FL 32561
- 850-343-6791
- Breakfast 7 am – 11 am
- Lunch & Dinner 11 am – 10 pm
- Bar 11 am – 11 pm
- www.saltpensacolabeach.com
