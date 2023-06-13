Advertise With Us
Severe weather threat Wednesday

By Jason Smith
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WALA) - We have a Level 3 enhanced risk for severe weather on Wednesday. Instability values are very high, so thunderstorms with damaging winds and hail are possible. Isolated tornadoes are also possible. The greatest risk will be in the inland locations.

In the meantime, the scattered thunderstorms are tracking east of the area through this evening. Only a few isolated t-storms are expected overnight.

Overnight lows will be rather uncomfortable. We expect lows in the low to mid 70s in most areas.

Rain chances increase on Wednesday and Thursday. Most of the thunderstorms will be around in the afternoon and evening hours. We have a little better chance of rain as a surface front sags into the area.

In the tropical Atlantic, storm formation is not expected this week.

