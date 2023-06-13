Advertise With Us
Spanish Fort Public Library launches ‘Read Healthy’ initiative

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - The Spanish Fort Public Library launched its new “Read Healthy” initiative Tuesday.

The unique summer program engages children through cooking and reading in conjunction with Prodisee Pantry and the Cookery Project.

The program is being paid for by two separate grants ----one from Dollar General and the other from Wawa.

The program encourages kids to eat and cook healthy at the same time by providing them with a weekly meal kit which includes ingredients and a recipe.

Go to spanishfortpubliclibrary.org for registration information.

