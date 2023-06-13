Advertise With Us
U.S. Olympic medalist Tori Bowie died from childbirth complications

FILE - (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
FILE - (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)(Alastair Grant | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - U.S. Olympic medalist and Mississippi native Tori Bowie died from complications due to childbirth, according to ESPN.

An autopsy report from the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office in Florida revealed that Bowie was estimated to be eight months pregnant and in active labor at the time of her death, the network reported Tuesday.

Medical officials said possible complications Bowie had included respiratory distress and eclampsia.

Bowie grew up in Sandhill, Mississippi. She died in May at the age of 32.

The champion sprinter won all three of her Olympic medals at the 2016 Rio Games, taking silver in the 100 meters, bronze in the 200, and running the anchor leg on a 4x100 team with Tianna Bartoletta, Allyson Felix, and English Gardner to take gold.

After finishing second in the 100 meters in Rio, Bowie won the race at the world championships in London a year later.

