The Watson Family Foundation presents Juneteenth: A Family Reunion

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Watson Family Foundation is proud to present the 2nd Annual Juneteenth: A Family Reunion for the Culture! It will be held on Saturday, June 17th at Museum.

Plaza from 12p-6:30p. This is a family friendly free event where everyone is welcome to come celebrate freedom and culture! You can expect a variety of performers, food trucks, desserts, kids zone activities, art, and much more. There will be a spades and dominoes tournament, whole hog presentation, sweet potato pie contest, and other surprises along the way! Get ready for a fun filled day of celebration!

Some of our featured acts will be 5- time apollo winning saxophonist Austin Paul Jr. and his band, Comedian Marvin Hunter, Atlanta’s Jukebox Live Band, 6xGrammy Nominated Violinist Ashanti Floyd “The Mad Violinist”, live portrait artists, gospel choir, and various dance groups and performers.

The Watson Family Foundation is a non-profit organization founded in 2019 by Attorney Aaron Watson and his wife Kimberly Watson. The foundation focuses on giving back to the community by providing hardship relief, mentorship, faith-based outreach, and providing scholarships to support education. Over the years The Watson Family Foundation has given away thousands of whole turkeys and sides during the holidays, laptops through essay contests, school supplies, and created an annual Juneteenth Festival that is free to the community.

The Watson Family Foundation

850 S. Palafox St, Ste 202

Pensacola, FL 32502

www.watsonfamilyfoundation.com

