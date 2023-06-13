Website for Annexation Referendum Questions

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An important upcoming vote to decide whether people living outside Mobile city limits want in...as in annexed into the city.

The move applies to several neighborhoods in west Mobile and if all voted yes, the city’s population would increase by almost 26,000.

There have been a lot of questions. To help answer some of those questions and share information about the upcoming election, the City of Mobile has created an informational webpage.

Residents can see frequently asked questions about Mobile city services, property and sales taxes and also which neighborhoods can vote in the upcoming annexation referendum on July 18.

More than a dozen questions were posted as of Monday. If there is a particular question not listed you there’s a text feature on the site where you can either text to stay up to date, or submit feedback.

Mobile’s Mayor Sandy Stimpson is clearly excited about the possibility of growing the city’s population adding, “Growing the city’s population can help us secure a brighter future for the entire region, and there are many benefits to becoming a full citizen of Mobile.”

The goal of the website is to help people make that determination for themselves, with answers they need to make an informed decision.

City of Mobile Annexation Webpage: https://www.cityofmobile.org/annexation/

Annexation Address Search Tool: http://bit.ly/43QMaEw

Video from Mayor Stimpson: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xrNZRfLZI6

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.