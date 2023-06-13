Advertise With Us
Woman arrested in Mobile sentenced in Mississippi on child abuse charges

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Rosa Robicheaux pleaded guilty to child abuse in Mississippi and has been sentenced.

Robicheaux was arrested in Mobile in July 2022.

According to prosecutors in Mississippi, Robicheaux “violently shook a helpless infant into a state of unconsciousness, verging on death.”

She was sentenced to 40 years with 25 to serve in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

