Advertise With Us
Hire One

18-year-old college football recruit dies in ATV crash: ‘We are heartbroken’

Young football star and University of Arkansas commit Dion Stutts has died in an ATV crash at the age of 18. (Source: WMC)
By Jacob Gallant and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - An 18-year-old football player in Tennessee has died in an ATV crash.

Panola County authorities say 18-year-old Dion Stutts died in a crash involving an all-terrain vehicle on Tuesday on his family’s property.

WMC reports that Stutts was a senior at Memphis University School, a college-preparatory school for grades 7–12, where he was a standout athlete.

The 18-year-old was also recruited to play football next year for the University of Arkansas.

“We are heartbroken over the passing of Dion Stutts. He was a tremendous young man with a bright future ahead of him. We were as excited to add him to our program as he was to be a Razorback,” representatives with the Arkansas Razorbacks shared.

According to Memphis school officials, counselors were on campus on Wednesday to support Stutts’ classmates.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his mother Shante and father Dino along with his entire family as they deal with this loss,” Arkansas Razorbacks representatives shared.

Authorities have not yet released further information regarding the crash.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School of hammerhead sharks appear on Robinson Island
Sharks, sharks, and more sharks! Boaters on Robinson Island circled by hammerheads
2023 legislation session is in the books
Average Alabama resident will get hundreds of dollars – but much of it is fleeting
Trenton Edward Lisak ... accused of jamming emergency transmissions.
Mobile man charged with using ‘sophisticated’ jamming device to block police communications
Chief Paul Prine says MPD was able to arrest several people who were stealing catalytic...
Mobile police arrest business owner accused of taking in stolen catalytic converters
SRCSO confirm customers were drugged at Japanese Steak House in Pace
SRCSO confirm customers were drugged at Japanese Steak House in Pace

Latest News

Bat-eared fox kits at San Diego Zoo Safari Park
FILE - Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm speaks during an interview with The Associated Press...
Energy Secretary Granholm says she failed to reveal stock holdings; GOP calls for investigation
FILE - Police said the deaths occurred in the community of El Pescadero on Tuesday.
2 Americans found dead at hotel in Mexico’s Baja California Sur
Pictures of damage in Eufaula following Wednesday's severe weather.
VIDEOS: Tornadoes, hail reported across central, south Alabama
FILE - Patrick Gasienica, of the United States, soars through the air during the men's normal...
American Olympic ski jumper Patrick Gasienica dies in motorcycle accident at 24