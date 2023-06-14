Advertise With Us
2 Foley police officers injured during traffic stop

Braxton McMurphy
Braxton McMurphy(Baldwin County Corrections Center)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Two Foley police officers suffered minor injuries after their vehicle was rear-ended early Wednesday morning.

According to the Foley Police Department, the two officers had stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation at the Foley Beach Express just south of Baldwin County 12 around 12:30 a.m. During the traffic stop, a vehicle driven by 43-year-old Braxton McMurphy of Mobile collided with the rear of the police vehicle, authorities said.

The two officers were taken to South Baldwin Hospital where they were treated and released, Foley PD said.

According to authorities, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency took over the investigation, according to Foley PD. McMurphy faces charges of DUI, leaving the scene of an accident with injuries and ignition interlock violation.

He was booked into the Baldwin County Corrections Center and later released.

