Advertise With Us
Hire One

66th Annual Distinguished Young Women National Finals

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2022, Katelyn Cai, joins us on Studio10 before she “passes the medallion” to the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2023.

66th Annual Distinguished Young Women National Finals

Participants from each of the 50 states arrive in Mobile today for the 66th National Finals and their share of $155k in college scholarships. Their 10 days in the city will involve activities and community events alongside rehearsals for the three days of competition.

Public events include – Arrival Ceremony June 14, Family Fun Day June 17, Community Night June 21, State Specialties Party June 24.

Community Night – Wednesday, June 21 @ 6pm – tickets $5

Preliminaries – Thursday, June 22 and Friday, June 23 @ 7pm – tickets $16.50

National Finals – Saturday, June 24 @7pm – tickets $22

TICKETS $55 for three night bundle

Distinguished Young Women

751 Government Street, Mobile AL 36602

distinguishedyw.org

@distinguishedyw on all social media platforms

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School of hammerhead sharks appear on Robinson Island
Sharks, sharks, and more sharks! Boaters on Robinson Island circled by hammerheads
2023 legislation session is in the books
Average Alabama resident will get hundreds of dollars – but much of it is fleeting
Trenton Edward Lisak ... accused of jamming emergency transmissions.
Mobile man charged with using ‘sophisticated’ jamming device to block police communications
Chief Paul Prine says MPD was able to arrest several people who were stealing catalytic...
Mobile police arrest business owner accused of taking in stolen catalytic converters
SRCSO confirm customers were drugged at Japanese Steak House in Pace
SRCSO confirm customers were drugged at Japanese Steak House in Pace

Latest News

Recipe: Eggs Blackstone
Recipe: Eggs Blackstone
City of Gulf Shores “Make Music Day” events
City of Gulf Shores “Make Music Day” events
NoMoCo hosts Juneteenth weekend celebration
NoMoCo hosts Juneteenth weekend celebration
The Great American Recipe
The Great American Recipe
The Good Feet Store: Personalized Arch Support Inserts
The Good Feet Store: Personalized Arch Support Inserts