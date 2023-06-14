MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2022, Katelyn Cai, joins us on Studio10 before she “passes the medallion” to the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2023.

66th Annual Distinguished Young Women National Finals

Participants from each of the 50 states arrive in Mobile today for the 66th National Finals and their share of $155k in college scholarships. Their 10 days in the city will involve activities and community events alongside rehearsals for the three days of competition.

Public events include – Arrival Ceremony June 14, Family Fun Day June 17, Community Night June 21, State Specialties Party June 24.

Community Night – Wednesday, June 21 @ 6pm – tickets $5

Preliminaries – Thursday, June 22 and Friday, June 23 @ 7pm – tickets $16.50

National Finals – Saturday, June 24 @7pm – tickets $22

TICKETS $55 for three night bundle

Distinguished Young Women

751 Government Street, Mobile AL 36602

distinguishedyw.org

@distinguishedyw on all social media platforms

