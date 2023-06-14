Africatown International Design Idea winners to be announced on Juneteenth.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -There’s been a lot of talk over the last few years about how to revitalize Africatown. Renee Kemp-Rotan says she was called by M.O.V.E. Gulf Coast Community Development to bring some ideas to life.

“In reading the Africatown revitalization plan which is a beautiful plan, but everything is in 2D,” said Kemp-Rotan. “I read that plan and I said what is it going to look like?”

After a couple years of research Kemp-Rotan came up with the Africatown International Design Idea Competition which officially kicked off in June of 2021. She says 23 teams of designers and architects from across the world submitted 169 ideas for Africatown.

“We’ve been working very diligently with the community to figure out a way we can use design to as a tool to transform the community’s ideas about possibility thinking,” added Kemp-Rotan.

As part of the contest, teams chose one of four sites which were historic Africatown, the Josephine Allen site, Africatown Blueways, and Africatown USA Park. Each team had to design concepts for four buildings at each site.

“We put in very practical design challenges such as a memorial shrine next to the cemetery, an expansion to the Mobile County training school. Thirty units of housing had to be designed,” said Kemp-Rotan.

Kemp-Rotan says they’ve raised about $100,000 in prize money for the winners. Above all she hopes this contest will help the community going forward.

“The community will literally own these ideas. They’ll be catalogued and we hope they can use these ideas to inform some of their design decisions,” said Kemp-Rotan.

If you want to see the designs for yourself, you can go to the dome theater at the Exploreum Science Center at 2:00 on Monday.

