Alabama ranks 45th in overall child well-being, up from 46th

By Erin Davis
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Child well-being in Alabama is worsening, but at a slower pace than in other states. That’s according to this year’s national Kids Count Data Book that tracks child well-being.

The book presents data in four categories of economic well-being, education, health, and family and community factors. This year, Alabama ranks 45th nationally for child well-being.

The way we treat Alabama’s children impacts multiple facets of life. The 2023 Kids Count book averages data from 2019 to 2021 that shows the impact of that care.

“Access to care is a big, big piece of the puzzle right now,” said Rhonda Maan, executive director of VOICES for Alabama’s Children.

In 2021, 10% of children under the age of 6 in Alabama lived in families where someone quit, changed, or refused a job because of problems with childcare.

“Every state in the nation is struggling to find an answer to childcare,” said Mann.

State leaders are working to expand its first-class pre-k program into high-poverty areas.

“As we come out of COVID, and next year’s pre-K students, those are the groups we’re going to want to watch for,” said Allison Muhlendorf with Alabama School Readiness Alliance.

Education is Alabama’s highest-ranked category at 39th in the country, leaving room for improvement.

“We’re out of the 40s. But I have two concerns. One is we don’t want to be complacent,” said State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey.

The other concern for Mackey is ensuring the state doesn’t lag in family and community support and health care.

“I would really like to see the overall improvement in our infant mortality, and certainly a reduction in maternal mortality,” said Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Advocates and state leaders say their efforts to improve the well-being of children are important for the future success of Alabama.

“We have to continue on the same path, which is to invest in children, all aspects of children’s lives,” said Mackey.

Alabama ranks in the 40s for other well-being categories. You can find more specific data in English and Spanish.

