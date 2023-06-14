Baldwin County beachgoers could face dual weather threat

GULF SHORFES, Ala. (WALA) - It was a dual threat at gulf coast beaches Wednesday, June 14, 2023. There wasn’t just the potential for severe storms but also a high risk of rip currents. Red flags were flying all day, warning swimmers to be wary.

Storm clouds held off and the sun shined bright into the late afternoon. The wind continued to howl though, churning up the surf and keeping lifeguards on their toes. With the temps pushing 90-degrees, a lot of folks took to the water to cool off despite the heightened risk.

Rip currents and severe storms potential threat to beachgoers Wednesday (Hal Scheurich)

“It’s very rough and you know, the waves coming over your head” said Frank Ollie from Kansas City, Kansas. “We tried to go out to the sand bar and couldn’t reach it. The water almost took us away, man. It was insane.”

Most stayed in the shore break area, close to the safety of the sand. Vaughn Duggins and his family were visiting from Indianapolis and wanted some water time. Wednesday was his son, Jianni’s eighth birthday. For him, the birthday beach trip was also a good learning experience.

“We were out there, and I was just showing him just the height of the waves and was just letting him know that hey, if you won’t take the seas seriously, then you’re going to wind up on your butt,” explained Duggins.

Days like this are a concern for beach safety officials. It’s not just the rip current risk but also the potential for severe weather to move in. It can turn a fun day at the beach into a dangerous situation, quickly.

“The heavy winds that are coming can blow tents. If the wind shifts and goes offshore, it’s going to push people that are on floats, out, so lifeguards…we pay attention to that weather when it comes in and when it gets to within a certain distance, we’re going to notify people,” said Beach Safety Chief for Gulf Shores, Joethan Phillips.

If lightning strikes within eight miles of the beach, lifeguards are called in until it’s safe to get back on stands and on patrol. As of late afternoon, Gulf Shores reported no calls for rescues.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.