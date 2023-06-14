BCSO hosts Shining Star Camp sessions

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is hosting this year’s Shining Star Youth Camp.

The three-day camps will be held at Belforest Elementary, Fairhope Elementary East and Central Baldwin Middle School.

During the three-day summer camp, children are exposed to public safety demos, hands on activities, fun field trips, leadership and team building exercises, athletic events and much more.

“It’s important to our youth to become engaged with law enforcement and learn about all the things they have available to them that law enforcement can provide,” said Sgt. Jeff Spaller BCSO resource and community outreach officer.

The Belforest School Camp began Wednesday and runs through Friday. The Fairhope Elementary East School Camp runs from July 12 through July 14. The Central Baldwin Middle School Camp runs from July 26 through July 28.

The camps are for children ages 8-12 and the cost is $40 per camper. Each camper will be provided with two shirts.

The sheriff’s office ask that you register today, as spots fill up fast.

