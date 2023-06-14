Advertise With Us
Hire One

BCSO hosts Shining Star Camp sessions

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is hosting this year’s Shining Star Youth Camp.

The three-day camps will be held at Belforest Elementary, Fairhope Elementary East and Central Baldwin Middle School.

During the three-day summer camp, children are exposed to public safety demos, hands on activities, fun field trips, leadership and team building exercises, athletic events and much more.

“It’s important to our youth to become engaged with law enforcement and learn about all the things they have available to them that law enforcement can provide,” said Sgt. Jeff Spaller BCSO resource and community outreach officer.

The Belforest School Camp began Wednesday and runs through Friday. The Fairhope Elementary East School Camp runs from July 12 through July 14. The Central Baldwin Middle School Camp runs from July 26 through July 28.

The camps are for children ages 8-12 and the cost is $40 per camper. Each camper will be provided with two shirts.

The sheriff’s office ask that you register today, as spots fill up fast.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School of hammerhead sharks appear on Robinson Island
Sharks, sharks, and more sharks! Boaters on Robinson Island circled by hammerheads
2023 legislation session is in the books
Average Alabama resident will get hundreds of dollars – but much of it is fleeting
Trenton Edward Lisak ... accused of jamming emergency transmissions.
Mobile man charged with using ‘sophisticated’ jamming device to block police communications
Chief Paul Prine says MPD was able to arrest several people who were stealing catalytic...
Mobile police arrest business owner accused of taking in stolen catalytic converters
SRCSO confirm customers were drugged at Japanese Steak House in Pace
SRCSO confirm customers were drugged at Japanese Steak House in Pace

Latest News

Pictures of damage in Eufaula following Wednesday's severe weather.
VIDEOS: Tornadoes, hail reported across central, south Alabama
Johnathan Nakhla ... asks for new trial.
Challenged juror in reckless murder case testifies she was Mobile County resident
Nakhla could get new trial
Nakhla could get new trial
Pensacola Fire rescues boaters from Pensacola Bay
Pensacola Fire rescues boaters from capsized boat