Bishop State Community College receives more funding and resources

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Bishop State Community College is receiving more funding and providing more networking opportunities for its students.

Deciding what to do after high school can be a hard choice to make.

“My motivation was sort of lacking,” explains one Mobile student.

That was the case for Mckenzie Carr. But after talking to her parents, she decided to go to college and attend the same school her mother did – Bishop State Community College.

“Before I got the Bishop, I was kind of closed off. I wasn’t the type of person to really put myself out there. And coming here, I learned that the relationships you build can really make strong bonds and get you very far,” said Carr.

After taking her general education classes at Bishop State Community College, Carr plans to transfer to Stillman College in Tuscaloosa and major in psychology. It’s a path some take to save money.

“Being a community college, we’re going to have the most affordable tuition. We’re going to have the most affordable process and ways for students to be able to get into college, less fees, but it is still a financial burden,” said Bishop State Community College’s Dean of Instruction, Khalilah Burton.

But, receiving a college degree is still expensive and typically, community colleges have less funding and resources than universities.

But that’s about to change for Bishop State Community College. The institution was recently inducted into a national organization known as the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, named after the U.S. Supreme Court’s first Black Justice. The fund provides assistance for the Black College Community. Since its creation in 1987, it has awarded over $300 million worth of financial aid to its students and members.

“NCES, which is the National Education Statistics database that we use, recently did a study that only 27% of scholarships that are awarded are awarded to African American students. So having a college fund like this is huge to our students, because they are directly going towards the students who perhaps may need these opportunities the most,” said Burton.

Outside of Bishop State Community College, other historically Black community colleges in Alabama that were recently inducted into this organization are Drake State, Gadsden State, Lawson State, Shelton State and Trenholm State community colleges.

“Bringing the – I’m just gonna call it TMCF here – it bring – it adds notoriety to the quality of education that we provide. It adds notoriety to the quality of the workforce that we’re producing within the city,” Burton adds.

Students at any of those six community colleges mentioned can visit this website to apply for current scholarships and internships offered by The Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

