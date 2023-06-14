Challenged juror in reckless murder case testifies she was Mobile County resident

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A juror whose eligibility has come under fire testified Wednesday that she was a Mobile County resident when she served on the panel that convicted a neurosurgeon of reckless murder.

That jury found Jonathan Pishoi Nakhla, 38, guilty in the 2020 death of medical student Samantha Thomas during a high-speed crash. A judge sentenced him to 25 years in prison.

But the defendant’s lawyers have asked Presiding Circuit Judge Wesley Pipes to set aside the verdict and either acquit Nakhla or order a new trial based on allegations that Melinda Pate actually was a Baldwin County resident during the 12 months leading up to the trial.

Pipes heard testimony and arguments for about four hours Wednesday but could not finish the hearing because one of the defense witnesses did not comply with a subpoena to appear in court. He set Thursday for the rest of the hearing.

The judge said he was “forming a picture” of the facts, based on Wednesday’s witnesses. But he told the lawyers he wants to hear legal arguments about three issues – what constitutes residency; whether the defense must show the outcome of the trial would have been different with a different juror; and whether the defense gave up its right to raise the juror issue now because it did not challenge it during jury selection.

Pipes noted that he has a hard deadline of Tuesday to issue a written order. He suggested that getting to the bottom of where someone lives is tricky.

“It’s always been an art as opposed to a science,” he said.

Nakhla was a highly regarded neurosurgeon at Mobile Infirmary at the time of the crash. According to testimony at the trial earlier this year, he was drinking wine with a group of people by the pool of his apartment complex on July 31, 2020. That group include Thomas, a 24-year-old student at the University of South Alabama School of Medicine. She agreed to go for a ride with Nakhla in his Audi R8 Spyder convertible.

It was past midnight when Nakhla swerved to avoid a car turning into the parking lot of a motel on the Interstate 65 Service Road, according to testimony. The car flipped in the air several time before landing upside down in a ditch. Thomas died instantly. Prosecutors presented evidence that Nakhla was drunk past the legal driving limit and traveling 138 mph seconds before impact.

The post-conviction challenge is based on several issues, but the biggest one is Pate’s residency. Nakhla’s attorney, Dennis Knizley, presented several documents as he grilled Pate on the witness stand Wednesday. Those documents included records of Pate’s divorce, her license tag – even her Facebook profile.

At times on Wednesday, Pate fought back tears during her testimony.

“I was just trying to do the right thing,” she said.

The records offered by the defense listed home addresses for Pate in Baldwin County. But she also listed her father’s house in Theodore when she renewed her driver’s license in 2021 and that she was registered to vote in Mobile County. Mobile County also was where she was registered to vote.

Pate testified that she moved in with her girlfriend in Loxley on March 8 – after the trial. Priort to that, she testified, she lived in various places over the past several years – at friends’ residences in Gulf Shores where she works at The Hangout; at a condo owned by the restaurant; at a friend’s condo in Daphne, among other places.

“But my home address would be my dad,” she said. “That’s where I always went back to.”

A neighbor of Pate’s father testified that she never has seen Pate’s Jeep at the residence and did not recognize her from a photo except for seeing her Wednesday in court The woman’s father also testified that he has not seen Pate or the vehicle when he visited his daughter.

Michael Golson, a private investigator hired by Knizley, testified that he saw Pate’s vehicle numerous times during surveillance at a home in Loxley. But he acknowledged under cross-examination that the surveillance occurred after the trial – when Pate testified she has moved to Loxley.

Knizley introduced screen shots of Pate’s Facebook page. The first listed here home as Loxley. In the second shot, it was blank. An investigator for the defense testified that the change happened on the same day that the issue over her residency hit the news.

Pate testified that she checked to make sure her Facebook settings were private but, otherwise, left the profile the same.

“I did not change anything on my Facebook page – no, sir,” she said.

Pate testified that she renewed her license tag in Baldwin County four years in a row because she detests the driver’s license office in Mobile.

“It was out of convenience,” she said.

