City of Gulf Shores “Make Music Day” events

By Joe Emer
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Gulf Shores is excited to join the global Make Music Day celebration with a variety of free events on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Make Music Day coincides every year with the summer solstice and brings together people of all ages and skill levels to make music on the longest day of the year. The celebration is a free and open invitation for anyone, regardless of skill level, to create, enjoy, perform, teach, learn, and experience the making of music.

Below is a list of activities hosted by the City of Gulf Shores happening around the City on Make Music Day. We specifically want to highlight Make Music at Meyer Park.

Make Music at Meyer Park (6-8 p.m.)

The City of Gulf Shores Special Events Team is partnering with the Frank Brown Songwriters and the Flora-Bama to present Make Music at Meyer Park. Join us at Meyer Park for an incredible musical performance featuring Rhonda Hart and Smokey Otis. Attendees will be encouraged to participate in the musical action with egg shakers and tambourines provided by the City of Gulf Shores. As an added incentive to join us, Sassy Bass will be present giving away two ukuleles. The fun will take place from 6-8 p.m. at Meyer Park ( 400 E 22nd Ave). Food trucks will be set up for those who want to purchase food.

Make Music at the Museum (2-4 p.m.)

In celebration of Make Music Day, the Gulf Shores Museum will host local musician and instructor Jo Billups for a live performance. Following Billups’ performance, attendees are invited to create their own music using guitars they’ve made themselves at the museum. This free event will take place from 2-4 p.m., and all materials needed to create the guitars will be provided.

Live performance at the Bodenhamer Recreation Center (10-11:30 a.m.)

The Recreation Department will host the ultimate jam session featuring the dynamic duo Smokey Otis and Chicago Bob. The live performance will be held in the Bodenhamer Recreation Center lobby from 10-11:30 a.m

City of Gulf Shores

www.gulfshoresal.gov

Special events number: 251-968-1171

