City of Mobile recycling centers accepting glass again

City of Mobile logo
City of Mobile logo(City of Mobile)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Mobile announced Wednesday that it is again accepting glass of any color at its recycling centers.

The facilities do not take flat glass such as window and mirrors, however.

The centers, located at 308 Pinehill Dr. and 4851 Museum Dr., accept recyclables ranging from paper to cardboard egg cartons to plastic bottles and jugs to steel and aluminum cans.

They do not accept Styrofoam, plastic bags, clothes or other textiles.

Visit cityofmobile.org for more information on items are accepted for recycling.

