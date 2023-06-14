The Good Feet Store: Personalized Arch Support Inserts

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Good Feet Store stopped by Studio 10 to talk about what it offers and who can benefit from Good Feet arch supports.

The store provides arch support inserts that are placed in your footwear and help provide balance, comfort, and pain relief. The Good Feet Store also offers a free personalized fitting, a “try before you buy” option, and a 3-Step System.

The personalized fittings happen in-store with the help of a Good Feet Arch Support Specialist. The store provides 400 different arch support sizes, which help ensure a precision fit for your four arches. The “try before you buy” option allows customers to test walk around the store and get a feel for the shoe inserts. The Good Feet Store also offers a holistic solution called the 3-Step System. This involves three pairs of arch supports that work together to strengthen arches and foot position, which in turn provides stability and balance, distributes pressure evenly across the foot, and realigns the body.

In addition to arch support inserts, the store also offers complementary products including, compression and performance socks, a wide range of footwear, and Brooks running shoes.

There are more than 200 Good Feet store locations in the U.S. and overseas. In Mobile, The Good Feet Store is located at 3691 Airport Blvd. Ste. A.

For more information on The Good Feet Store, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.