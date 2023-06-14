MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s time for a second helping! Season two of The Great American Recipe is back. The uplifting culinary competition celebrates the multiculturalism that makes American food so vibrant and unique. Host Alejanra Ramos is the host of the show. She joined us on Studio10 to tell us all about it.

Season 2 will introduce viewers to a new group of inventive home cooks who compete to wow the judges with their beloved signature dishes. Alejandra Ramos returns as host and renowned chefs Leah Cohen, Tiffany Derry and Graham Elliot are back as judges and mentors for Season 2.

The Great American Recipe blends food, family and fun, highlighting the amazing variety of tastes and traditions from across the U.S. while capturing the roots of America’s diverse cuisine. From family favorites passed down through generations to internationally influenced recipes that are becoming mainstays of American cuisine, the series mixes camaraderie with competition, revealing rich personal stories and the inspiration behind the contestants’ favorite recipes. As with the first season, one of the winner’s dishes will grace the cover of The Great American Recipe Cookbook Season 2, an official series cookbook, which will feature recipes from the contestants, the host and the judges.

Food and lifestyle expert Alejandra Ramos is known for her vibrant, playful culinary point of view, and her passion for style both in and out of the kitchen. From simple weeknight recipes and clever cooking hacks to creative entertaining advice and must-have product ideas, Alejandra’s ability to inspire in a way that is fun and approachable has made her a favorite with audiences nationwide. A native New Yorker of Puerto Rican descent, her Latina heritage proudly informs her work, providing a fresh and authentic perspective across platforms. Alejandra’s joyful approach to food can be seen regularly on NBC’s TODAY Show, where she serves as a Contributor, and as Host of the PBS series, The Great American Recipe.

