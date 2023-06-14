Advertise With Us
Hire One

The Great American Recipe

By Joe Emer
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s time for a second helping! Season two of The Great American Recipe is back. The uplifting culinary competition celebrates the multiculturalism that makes American food so vibrant and unique. Host Alejanra Ramos is the host of the show. She joined us on Studio10 to tell us all about it.

Season 2 will introduce viewers to a new group of inventive home cooks who compete to wow the judges with their beloved signature dishes. Alejandra Ramos returns as host and renowned chefs Leah Cohen, Tiffany Derry and Graham Elliot are back as judges and mentors for Season 2.

The Great American Recipe blends food, family and fun, highlighting the amazing variety of tastes and traditions from across the U.S. while capturing the roots of America’s diverse cuisine. From family favorites passed down through generations to internationally influenced recipes that are becoming mainstays of American cuisine, the series mixes camaraderie with competition, revealing rich personal stories and the inspiration behind the contestants’ favorite recipes. As with the first season, one of the winner’s dishes will grace the cover of The Great American Recipe Cookbook Season 2, an official series cookbook, which will feature recipes from the contestants, the host and the judges.

Food and lifestyle expert Alejandra Ramos is known for her vibrant, playful culinary point of view, and her passion for style both in and out of the kitchen. From simple weeknight recipes and clever cooking hacks to creative entertaining advice and must-have product ideas, Alejandra’s ability to inspire in a way that is fun and approachable has made her a favorite with audiences nationwide. A native New Yorker of Puerto Rican descent, her Latina heritage proudly informs her work, providing a fresh and authentic perspective across platforms. Alejandra’s joyful approach to food can be seen regularly on NBC’s TODAY Show, where she serves as a Contributor, and as Host of the PBS series, The Great American Recipe.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School of hammerhead sharks appear on Robinson Island
Sharks, sharks, and more sharks! Boaters on Robinson Island circled by hammerheads
2023 legislation session is in the books
Average Alabama resident will get hundreds of dollars – but much of it is fleeting
Trenton Edward Lisak ... accused of jamming emergency transmissions.
Mobile man charged with using ‘sophisticated’ jamming device to block police communications
Chief Paul Prine says MPD was able to arrest several people who were stealing catalytic...
Mobile police arrest business owner accused of taking in stolen catalytic converters
SRCSO confirm customers were drugged at Japanese Steak House in Pace
SRCSO confirm customers were drugged at Japanese Steak House in Pace

Latest News

Recipe: Eggs Blackstone
Recipe: Eggs Blackstone
City of Gulf Shores “Make Music Day” events
City of Gulf Shores “Make Music Day” events
NoMoCo hosts Juneteenth weekend celebration
NoMoCo hosts Juneteenth weekend celebration
The Good Feet Store: Personalized Arch Support Inserts
The Good Feet Store: Personalized Arch Support Inserts