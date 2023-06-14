House fire leaves a Silverhill family devastated, losing two dogs

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WALA) - A Silverhill family needs help tonight after a fire destroyed their home.

Family next door and other neighbors jumped into action after seeing the flames. They tell us they believe an air conditioner caused the fire.

The back of the home was scorched. Clothes and appliances were ruined, and windows were busted out.

Fortunately, no people were injured, though the homeowner lost two of his best friends: two dogs he’s had for 16 years.

Jose Alvarez tried his best to save them but couldn’t get them in time.

“I’ve had them, loved them, every day and every minute,” said Alvarez.

Alvarez’s niece lived next door and rushed over when she saw the flames.

“My mother and I grabbed the hoses, my brother called the fire department, and we did what we could,” said Brittani Valencia. “Our other neighbor was the one who was able to put most of the fire out. At first, we heard the dogs barking, but after some time, they stopped barking.”

The family said the home is ruined and unlivable now.

They are working to find a new place to live.

