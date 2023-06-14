New bill could allow mothers to surrender babies to ‘baby boxes’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A new bill could soon allow mothers to surrender their babies to ‘baby boxes’.

The Safe Haven Baby Box Bill earned unanimous bipartisan support in this year’s Alabama legislative session.

The bill is sponsored by a local lawmaker, Representative Donna Givens, (R) District 64. Rep. Givens says the heartbeat of this bill is helping babies and their families. Rep. Givens says the bill would protect babies from being abandoned in places like dumpsters.

“It is called the ‘Safe Haven Baby Box Bill’,” explained Rep. Givens. “And the reason ‘Safe Haven’- that’s the name of these boxes. They’re really large, nice heated and cool boxes. They are 10 thousand dollars each. They have a monitor in them so once a baby is placed in them, a buzzer goes off so trained personnel from the inside pick up the baby within seconds.”

Rep. Givens says the baby is then taken to the hospital and examined under proper protocol. That baby will then be placed for adoption.

“It’s a win-win,” said Rep. Givens. “Parents who can’t have children and want a baby now have the opportunity to go through the adoption process.”

Under current law, a mom can surrender a baby 72 hours or younger to emergency medical personnel. The new bill would extend that time to 45 days, and the mom could surrender the infant anonymously.

“It gives the mother a little time after delivery to kind of get our thoughts together and make a decision rather than having to make it so rapidly three days after birth- by three days. This allows for extended time, the changes your body is going through, to allow the mother to say ‘I love the baby but I can’t do what I need to take care of the baby’ and I need to put my baby in this box.”

If Governor Ivey signs the bill, Alabama will become the 12th state to utilize baby boxes. Rep. Givens says she hopes to mirror other states’ success.

“In 10 states, 143 babies have been put in baby boxes,” said Rep. Givens. “So they’re definitely being used. Think about it. That’s 143 lives that were saved.”

Rep. Givens says 10 boxes would be placed near fire stations and universities across Alabama in 10 major cities. Mobile is on that list.

“We have a private donor, an anonymous donor, that has so graciously offered to pay for 10 boxes,” said Rep. Givens. She says her goal is to fund the baby boxes through donations and charitable organizations, not taxpayer money.

Rep. Givens says the bill benefits more than just the baby.

“About midway through my working on this bill, I was sent a text that a young lady had given birth, had put the baby in a dumpster,” said Rep. Givens. “Of course, she was charged with manslaughter. Not only is it saving a baby’s life- but it’s also saving a young lady’s life from making a decision she’ll regret the rest of her life.”

Since SCOTUS overturned Roe v. Wade last year, Givens says she wants to ensure there are adequate resources available for women who don’t know where to turn.

“Some of them have been raped, or it’s incest, or some other circumstance. We’re asking them please don’t abort the baby, it’s against the law in the state of Alabama. I feel like this bill was the next step to give them more options and help.”

Rep. Givens says the bill would also require law enforcement to investigate if a baby dropped off in a baby box was reported missing. Rep. Givens says she wants more baby boxes especially in rural areas in the future. She says there’s still a lot of work to be done.

In the meantime, Rep. Givens is waiting on Governor Ivey to sign the bill.

