New Exhibit & Summer Celebration at Mobile Public Library

By Allison Bradley
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
It’s a busy time for Mobile Public Library, with a special traveling exhibition and a summer library celebration!

The “Americans and the Holocaust” exhibit from Washington, D.C. is on display at Ben May Main Library in Mobile through June 23, 2023. According to MPL’s website, it’s a “traveling exhibition that examines the motives, pressures and fears that shaped Americans’ responses to Nazism, war and genocide in Europe during the 1930s and 1940s. This exhibition will challenge the commonly held assumptions that Americans knew little and did nothing about the Nazi persecution and murder of Jews as the Holocaust unfolded.”

You can take a self-guided tour during normal business hours, or you can make a reservation for a guided tour for families or small groups.

MPL is also hosting a Summer Library Celebration in June & July. A new performer or attraction will be featured each week. Examples include Africatown drummers, a Wildlife of Mobile Road Show, and Puppets N’ Banjos.

For information on these events and more, click here.

