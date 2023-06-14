Advertise With Us
New pickleball courts opening at James Seals Park

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There are four new pickleball courts at James Seals Park, and today the City of Mobile will officially cut the ribbon to open them.

As pickleball continues to be one of the fastest-growing sports in America, the need for more courts has only grown. That’s why through funding from the city’s capital improvement program, the city resurfaced two of the four existing tennis courts to convert them into four pickleball courts.

But the work isn’t finished. The city recently approved design work that would add three courts at Hillsdale Park, four at Crawford-Murphy Park and six at Lavretta Park. There are also plans to improve and repair the courts at Stotts Park.

That ribbon cutting will take place at 10 a.m.

