NoMoCo hosts Juneteenth weekend celebration

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The North Mobile County Food Park and Market (NoMoCo) is a nonprofit organization focused on promoting healthy eating habits and providing access to fresh fruits and vegetables.

They are hosting a Watermelon Festival as part of the 4-day Juneteenth celebration. The festivities kick off on Friday, June 16th, and continue until June 19th. On Saturday, June 17th, they invite families to join us for our Watermelon Festival and Farmers Market, starting at 9:00 am until 3:00 pm.

The event features fun-filled activities that are perfect for families, such as a Kid’s Corner complete with bounce houses and a water slide, free watermelon tasting sessions, fun watermelon eating contests, live entertainment throughout the day, an entertaining Kids Parade, and much more.

They are currently seeking volunteers who can assist with various tasks such as setup, manning the information booth, organizing contests, and managing the kids’ corner. Additionally, they welcome vendors and community partners who wish to offer their support or share information about relevant services and resources. Please reach out to them if you are interested in contributing your time or resources to a worthy cause.

NoMoCo, runs the Prichard Famers Market, located in Downtown, 204 S. Wilson Ave, Prichard AL 36605. You can reach the market by calling 412-482-2759 or 251-289-9303. Their email is info@anncal.org.

Visit our Facebook page @ https://www.facebook.com/nomocofoodparkandmarket.

