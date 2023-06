PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The Pensacola Fire Department responded to a boat that capsized in Pensacola Bay on Monday, June 12.

PFD said at 11:55 a.m., an anchored boat capsized due to rough waters and the fire boat was on scene at noon.

Three individuals were rescued and evaluated by EMS before being released, according to authorities.

