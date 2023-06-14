Recipe: Eggs Blackstone
Recipe courtesy Lucy Greer/ Greer’s Markets
INGREDIENTS:
- 16 oz thick sliced bacon
- 11 oz fresh baby spinach
- 1 pint grape tomatoes, sliced in half lengthwise
- 6 English muffins, sliced in half and toasted 1, .9 oz packet hollandaise sauce mix
- 1 cup milk
- 1/2 stick butter
- 1/2 a lemon, juiced
- 3/4 teaspoon Creole seasoning
- 1 tablespoon vinegar
- 12 eggs
STEPS:
Lay out bacon on an aluminum foil lined sheet pan. Bake at 375 for 20-25 minutes, until crispy. Remove bacon to paper towels to drain. Pour bacon grease into a large skillet.
Heat large skillet over medium high heat and add spinach. Add 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt and 1/8 teaspoon black pepper. Stir and cook until spinach is wilted. Remove to a bowl.
Return the same skillet to medium high heat and add tomatoes. Add 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt and 1/8 teaspoon black pepper. Stir and cook for 5 minutes until slightly softened. Remove to a bowl.
Add enough water to the same skillet so water is 3-4 inches high. Increase heat to medium high so water comes to a gentle boil. Add 1 tablespoon of light colored vinegar.
Crack 1 egg at a time into a small bowl. Pour egg into the gently boiling water. Cook for 3 minutes. Remove from water and drain slightly on paper towels.
To Build:
Place 2 halves of toasted English muffin on a plate. Break each slice of bacon in half. Place two halves of bacon on each English muffin. Top with some of the wilted spinach and grape tomatoes. Place a poached egg on top of each English muffin half. Drizzle liberally with hollandaise sauce. Eat immediately.
ABOUT GREER’S:
- Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
- www.greers.com
- Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
- Email: catering@greers.com
- *Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
- *Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!
