Recipe: Eggs Blackstone

By Allison Bradley
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Recipe courtesy Lucy Greer/ Greer’s Markets

INGREDIENTS:

  • 16 oz thick sliced bacon
  • 11 oz fresh baby spinach
  • 1 pint grape tomatoes, sliced in half lengthwise
  • 6 English muffins, sliced in half and toasted 1, .9 oz packet hollandaise sauce mix
  • 1 cup milk
  • 1/2 stick butter
  • 1/2 a lemon, juiced
  • 3/4 teaspoon Creole seasoning
  • 1 tablespoon vinegar
  • 12 eggs

STEPS:

Lay out bacon on an aluminum foil lined sheet pan. Bake at 375 for 20-25 minutes, until crispy. Remove bacon to paper towels to drain. Pour bacon grease into a large skillet.

Heat large skillet over medium high heat and add spinach. Add 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt and 1/8 teaspoon black pepper. Stir and cook until spinach is wilted. Remove to a bowl.

Return the same skillet to medium high heat and add tomatoes. Add 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt and 1/8 teaspoon black pepper. Stir and cook for 5 minutes until slightly softened. Remove to a bowl.

Add enough water to the same skillet so water is 3-4 inches high. Increase heat to medium high so water comes to a gentle boil. Add 1 tablespoon of light colored vinegar.

Crack 1 egg at a time into a small bowl. Pour egg into the gently boiling water. Cook for 3 minutes. Remove from water and drain slightly on paper towels.

To Build:

Place 2 halves of toasted English muffin on a plate. Break each slice of bacon in half. Place two halves of bacon on each English muffin. Top with some of the wilted spinach and grape tomatoes. Place a poached egg on top of each English muffin half. Drizzle liberally with hollandaise sauce. Eat immediately.

ABOUT GREER’S:

  • Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
  • www.greers.com
  • Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
  • Email: catering@greers.com
  • *Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
  • *Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!

