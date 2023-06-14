Recipe: Eggs Blackstone

Recipe courtesy Lucy Greer/ Greer’s Markets

INGREDIENTS:

16 oz thick sliced bacon

11 oz fresh baby spinach

1 pint grape tomatoes, sliced in half lengthwise

6 English muffins, sliced in half and toasted 1, .9 oz packet hollandaise sauce mix

1 cup milk

1/2 stick butter

1/2 a lemon, juiced

3/4 teaspoon Creole seasoning

1 tablespoon vinegar

12 eggs

STEPS:

Lay out bacon on an aluminum foil lined sheet pan. Bake at 375 for 20-25 minutes, until crispy. Remove bacon to paper towels to drain. Pour bacon grease into a large skillet.

Heat large skillet over medium high heat and add spinach. Add 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt and 1/8 teaspoon black pepper. Stir and cook until spinach is wilted. Remove to a bowl.

Return the same skillet to medium high heat and add tomatoes. Add 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt and 1/8 teaspoon black pepper. Stir and cook for 5 minutes until slightly softened. Remove to a bowl.

Add enough water to the same skillet so water is 3-4 inches high. Increase heat to medium high so water comes to a gentle boil. Add 1 tablespoon of light colored vinegar.

Crack 1 egg at a time into a small bowl. Pour egg into the gently boiling water. Cook for 3 minutes. Remove from water and drain slightly on paper towels.

To Build:

Place 2 halves of toasted English muffin on a plate. Break each slice of bacon in half. Place two halves of bacon on each English muffin. Top with some of the wilted spinach and grape tomatoes. Place a poached egg on top of each English muffin half. Drizzle liberally with hollandaise sauce. Eat immediately.

