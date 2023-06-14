Advertise With Us
Saraland man charged with dissemination of child pornography

Alexander Taylor
Alexander Taylor(Mobile County Sheriff's Office)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 31-year-old Saraland man is being held at Mobile County Metro Jail on child pornography charges, according to jail records.

Alexander Michael Taylor was arrested following an investigation by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office ICAC Unit that began earlier this month, according to the MCSO. The sheriff’s office said it received information from the FBI about Taylor being involved in the dissemination of child pornography.

The MCSO and the FBI today executed a search warrant at Taylor’s home, and he was arrested without incident, the sheriff’s office announced.

Taylor was charged with two counts of dissemination of child pornography. Authorities said additional charges could be forthcoming.

