Severe storm threat shuts down evening classes at several area colleges

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Several area colleges have canceled evening classes due to the threat of bad weather.

All Coastal Alabama Community College night classes commencing after 5 p.m. have been canceled with the exception of Brookley Field aviation classes.

All Bishop State Community College campuses closed as of 5:30 p.m. and on-campus classes have been canceled. All campuses will reopen at 8 a.m. Thursday.

