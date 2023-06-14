Advertise With Us
Severe weather threat continues overnight

By Jason Smith
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WALA) - We have a level 3 enhanced risk and level 4 moderate risk for severe weather on tonight and early Thursday. The instability values are very high, so thunderstorms with damaging winds and hail are possible. The greatest risk will be in the inland locations. Winds could gust between 70-80mph in a wide swath. Large hail is possible.

The storms are expected in multiple rounds overnight and into Thursday. The severe threat is slight on Thursday.

The heat builds along with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms this weekend. In the tropical Atlantic, storm formation is not expected this week.

