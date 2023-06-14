Severe weather threat today

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A very humid morning to start your Wednesday and a very large severe weather threat will exist for today. Severe weather risk zones are in the 3 and 4 levels for our area. ALL modes of severe weather are possible including a risk of tornadoes, large hail, gusty winds, and lightning. Make sure you have a way to get warnings and that you’re paying attention to all last minute forecast changes.

Highs today will reach the low 90s. After today is over, we’ll still see decent risks of storms each day but the severe magnitude of the storms will begin to taper off. A stalled front nearby is helping to see the larger than normal threat for strong to severe storms each day with rain coverage in the 40-60% range. Highs will be in the mid to low 90s each afternoon with morning staying very humid. Tropics remain quiet for now.

