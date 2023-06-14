Advertise With Us
Hire One

Severe weather threat today

By Michael White
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A very humid morning to start your Wednesday and a very large severe weather threat will exist for today. Severe weather risk zones are in the 3 and 4 levels for our area. ALL modes of severe weather are possible including a risk of tornadoes, large hail, gusty winds, and lightning. Make sure you have a way to get warnings and that you’re paying attention to all last minute forecast changes.

Highs today will reach the low 90s. After today is over, we’ll still see decent risks of storms each day but the severe magnitude of the storms will begin to taper off. A stalled front nearby is helping to see the larger than normal threat for strong to severe storms each day with rain coverage in the 40-60% range. Highs will be in the mid to low 90s each afternoon with morning staying very humid. Tropics remain quiet for now.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School of hammerhead sharks appear on Robinson Island
Sharks, sharks, and more sharks! Boaters on Robinson Island circled by hammerheads
2023 legislation session is in the books
Average Alabama resident will get hundreds of dollars – but much of it is fleeting
Chief Paul Prine says MPD was able to arrest several people who were stealing catalytic...
Mobile police arrest business owner accused of taking in stolen catalytic converters
Trenton Edward Lisak ... accused of jamming emergency transmissions.
Mobile man charged with using ‘sophisticated’ jamming device to block police communications
SRCSO confirm customers were drugged at Japanese Steak House in Pace
SRCSO confirm customers were drugged at Japanese Steak House in Pace

Latest News

Morning Weather Update for Wednesday June 14, 2023
Morning Weather Update for Wednesday June 14, 2023
Next Weather for Tuesday, June 13, 2023 from FOX10 News
Severe weather threat Wednesday
Next Weather for Tuesday, June 13, 2023 from FOX10 News
Next Weather for Tuesday, June 13, 2023 from FOX10 News
Midday Weather Update for Tuesday June 13, 2023
Hot with potentially strong to severe storms later