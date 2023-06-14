Advertise With Us
Hire One

Tracking potential for strong to severe storms

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re tracking the potential for strong to severe storms across the Gulf Coast today. Storms will be moving to the southeast and should enter the area by around 11 am. The SPC has placed parts of our viewing area in the Moderate Risk (Level 4/5) for severe weather with the primary threats being damaging winds, hail and the possibility of a tornado. This threat will continue into the overnight hours. Heat and humidity will be here to stay and will help contribute to the severe potential.

Rip current risks are high today and will stay that way into the weekend.

Have a way to get severe alerts heading into today and tonight.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School of hammerhead sharks appear on Robinson Island
Sharks, sharks, and more sharks! Boaters on Robinson Island circled by hammerheads
2023 legislation session is in the books
Average Alabama resident will get hundreds of dollars – but much of it is fleeting
Trenton Edward Lisak ... accused of jamming emergency transmissions.
Mobile man charged with using ‘sophisticated’ jamming device to block police communications
Chief Paul Prine says MPD was able to arrest several people who were stealing catalytic...
Mobile police arrest business owner accused of taking in stolen catalytic converters
SRCSO confirm customers were drugged at Japanese Steak House in Pace
SRCSO confirm customers were drugged at Japanese Steak House in Pace

Latest News

Midday Weather Update for Wednesday June 14, 2023
Midday Weather Update for Wednesday June 14, 2023
Morning Weather Update for Wednesday June 14, 2023
Severe weather threat today
Morning Weather Update for Wednesday June 14, 2023
Morning Weather Update for Wednesday June 14, 2023
Next Weather for Tuesday, June 13, 2023 from FOX10 News
Severe weather threat Wednesday