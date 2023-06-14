Tracking potential for strong to severe storms

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re tracking the potential for strong to severe storms across the Gulf Coast today. Storms will be moving to the southeast and should enter the area by around 11 am. The SPC has placed parts of our viewing area in the Moderate Risk (Level 4/5) for severe weather with the primary threats being damaging winds, hail and the possibility of a tornado. This threat will continue into the overnight hours. Heat and humidity will be here to stay and will help contribute to the severe potential.

Rip current risks are high today and will stay that way into the weekend.

Have a way to get severe alerts heading into today and tonight.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.