Woman charged with embezzling money from a little league

ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - An Escambia County, Florida woman turned herself into law enforcement after allegedly embezzling over $16,000 from a little league baseball park.

The former bookkeeper for Northwest Escambia Little League, Paula Pugh, had warrants out for her arrest.

Police said the crimes happened in Atmore.

Pugh, of Walnut Hill, Florida, had a smiling mug shot from the Escambia County, Alabama detention center.

Investigators said Pugh completed fraudulent transactions at the First National Bank in Atmore under Northwest Escambia Bradberry Park’s name.

For over a year, little by little, Pugh allegedly stole around $16,000.

Court documents showed in August of 2021, she allegedly took out $700. In February of 2022, she reportedly took out nearly $1400 and $2,000 in April of 2022.

Investigators said it continued for a year and a half until December of last year.

By the end of 2022, court documents revealed she totaled close to $14,000 in thefts, and in 2021, over $2,000.

Atmore Police said she is charged with nine counts of possession of a forged instrument and two counts of theft by deception.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.