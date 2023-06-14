Advertise With Us
Hire One

Woman charged with embezzling money from a little league

By Lacey Beasley
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - An Escambia County, Florida woman turned herself into law enforcement after allegedly embezzling over $16,000 from a little league baseball park.

The former bookkeeper for Northwest Escambia Little League, Paula Pugh, had warrants out for her arrest.

Police said the crimes happened in Atmore.

Pugh, of Walnut Hill, Florida, had a smiling mug shot from the Escambia County, Alabama detention center.

Investigators said Pugh completed fraudulent transactions at the First National Bank in Atmore under Northwest Escambia Bradberry Park’s name.

For over a year, little by little, Pugh allegedly stole around $16,000.

Court documents showed in August of 2021, she allegedly took out $700. In February of 2022, she reportedly took out nearly $1400 and $2,000 in April of 2022.

Investigators said it continued for a year and a half until December of last year.

By the end of 2022, court documents revealed she totaled close to $14,000 in thefts, and in 2021, over $2,000.

Atmore Police said she is charged with nine counts of possession of a forged instrument and two counts of theft by deception.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School of hammerhead sharks appear on Robinson Island
Sharks, sharks, and more sharks! Boaters on Robinson Island circled by hammerheads
2023 legislation session is in the books
Average Alabama resident will get hundreds of dollars – but much of it is fleeting
Lou Benvenuto with Johnny Carson in 1983 on his last night as cameraman for the show.
Man who worked as cameraman for Johnny Carson turns 106
Chief Paul Prine says MPD was able to arrest several people who were stealing catalytic...
Mobile police arrest business owner accused of taking in stolen catalytic converters
Foggy conditions lead to Mobile police officer striking a pedestrian on I-10
Foggy conditions lead to Mobile police officer striking a pedestrian on I-10

Latest News

Bishop State Community College receives more funding and resources
Bishop State Community College receives more funding and resources
Customers showing support to Pace restaurant after drugs were allegedly found in food
Customers showing support to Pace restaurant after drugs were allegedly found in food
House fire leaves a Silverhill family devastated, losing two dogs
House fire leaves a Silverhill family devastated, losing two dogs
House fire leaves a Silverhill family devastated, losing two dogs
House fire leaves a Silverhill family devastated, losing two dogs