Alabama, Auburn announce 2024 SEC opponents

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Southeastern Conference has announced the conference opponents for all teams in the 2024 season, including incoming members Texas and Oklahoma. Each current SEC school will play either Texas or Oklahoma in 2024.

The Crimson Tide will be on the road in Norman in 2024 to take on the Oklahoma Sooners. Auburn will also take on the Sooners, but that game will be played at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn.

Alabama will see the return of the South Carolina Gamecocks to their 2024 schedule. This will be the first time the two teams have squared off since 2019, and just the second time since 2010. The full 2024 conference opponents schedule for the Tide is below.

The Auburn Tigers will see the return of the Missouri Tigers to their 2024 schedule. This will be just the fifth time the two sides have played each other, and only the third time that they will have played one another in the regular season (the other two times were the 1973 Sun Bowl and 2013 SEC Championship game). The full 2024 conference opponents schedule for the Tigers is below.

