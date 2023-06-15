Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo Executive Director Joel Hamilton talks about upcoming events

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo Executive Director Joel Hamilton visited the FOX10 News Studios and spoke with Lenise Ligon about upcoming events at the zoo.

Zoo Summer Camp: Registration is open online at www.alabamagulfcoastzoo.org for camps with remaining availability for students in kindergarten through eighth grade. One-week sessions cost $225 per camper per week or $200 per camper per week for zoo members Father’s Day:

Sunday, June 18, 2023

Free admission for fathers

World Giraffe Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Extended giraffe feedings 10-11:30 a.m. and 2- 3:30 p.m. Giraffe Painting Experience Auction goes live June 17 ends June 21 at 5 p.m. Money raised will support the field efforts of the Giraffe Conservation Foundation.

