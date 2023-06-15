Advertise With Us
Alleged victims confirm they ate “meth” at Japanese restaurant in Pace

Medical results showed the customers tested positive for methamphetamine.
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PACE, Fl. (WALA) - Two of the alleged victims who say they were drugged at a restaurant in Pace are speaking out.

Nikko’s Japanese Steak House is under investigation by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office and two state agencies.

The business was shut down last week after SRCSO investigators say seven people tested positive for a narcotic.

Now, the alleged victims are saying what the drug was.

Jordan Gray and Mathew Gilley say they are two of the seven people sent to the ER Friday night.

They both described the experience as a nightmare and are still struggling with what happened.

“It has been honestly horrifying,” Gray said. “It took several days for me to get a full night’s sleep, even then I have nightmares.”

Deputies say the food they ate and their leftovers all tested positive for a narcotic.

Gray describes having symptoms of her heart racing and paranoia after eating the food.

“So we all tested positive for methamphetamines. I mean I was horrified. As a nurse, as a professional in the community, as a mother I was terrified,” Gray said.

Gilley says he’s had a loss of appetite since that night.

“My heart rate spiked. I remember seeing the heart rate monitor hit nearly two hundred. I was horrified at what that meant,” Gilley said.

The restaurant re-opened its doors Tuesday.

A couple showed up to show their support.

Customers showing support to Pace restaurant after drugs were allegedly found in food

It’s unclear how the drug got into the customers’ food.

The alleged victims’ lawyer says they haven’t sued the restaurant yet, but are seeking financial compensation.

FOX 10 NEWS reached out to the owner of Nikko’s again but didn’t hear back.

The owner did release a statement on their Facebook page.

No one has been arrested.

