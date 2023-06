MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -It’s summertime! Chances are you are considering a family vacation, girls’ trip or solo camping adventure —the possibilities are endless.

How to choose where to go, make sure the trip fits in your budget and find your way around once you get there? FOX10 News anchor Lenise Ligon explores some apps to help with that.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.